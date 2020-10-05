ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Monday, the state has confirmed 323,714 cases of COVID-19. A total of 7,192 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 28,198 and the highest number of deaths at 579 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 28,129 positive cases and 417 deaths during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 19,166 people have tested positive for the virus, and 372 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 20,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 431 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
