ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Coronavirus deaths in Georgia continue to rise quickly as the state nears the 9,000 mark.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state has confirmed 433,353 cases of COVID-19. A total of 8,879 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 38,494 and the highest number of deaths at 675 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 37,875 positive cases and 506 deaths during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 26,735 people have tested positive for the virus, and 444 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 27,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 501 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
