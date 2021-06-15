ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to find the person who fired several bullets into a home in southwest Atlanta early Tuesday morning, wounding a 67-year-old woman as she slept.
The shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Henry Aaron Avenue.
According to police, officers responded to a "person shot" call and found Sheri Longino, 67, suffering from two gunshot wounds -- one to her abdomen and one to her arm. She was in stable condition when medics rushed her to Grady Memorial Hospital, police said.
The shooter fired as many as 12 rounds into the home. Longino told police she heard a vehicle drive away at a high rate of speed but that she was unable to see the vehicle, according to the incident report.
Four of Longino's relatives, including two children, were also asleep inside the home when the shooting happened, police said.
BREAKING NEWS: A woman in her mid-60s becomes the latest victim of violence in the city of Atlanta. I'm on the story. Join us now on @cbs46. #WakeUpATL https://t.co/qr7NElEKbV— Rebekka Schramm (@SchrammCBS46) June 15, 2021
Family members told police they have no idea who would target their home or why.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
On May 27, just around the corner on Larchwood Road, someone shot and killed a 19-year-old man during a dispute. Police did not have suspects in either case.
