CBS46 is updating race results throughout the morning and into the day as the battle for the presidency continues.
5 a.m. Joe Biden has taken a slight lead on President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Vote totals so far, Biden 1,551,268 (49.29%) Trump 1,549,127 (49.22%) (3,147,142 votes counted) with about 95% precincts reporting.
4:15 a.m. In a 4 a.m. statement, Biden campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Trump's campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated. Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”
3:15 a.m. Oklahoma Republican Stephanie Bice defeats Democratic congresswoman Kendra Horn, taking back only Democratic-held seat in the state’s congressional delegation.
1:40 a.m. AP projects Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
1:10 a.m. AP projects Trump has won Texas' 38 electoral votes.
12:30 a.m. Forty-two states have been called, with Trump winning 23 of them and Biden winning 19 of them.
Trump: Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Florida (29), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6),Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska (5), Montana (3), North Dakota (3), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), and Wyoming (3).
Biden: Arizona (11), California (55), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12) and Washington DC (3)
11:27 p.m. Trump wins Nebraska's 5 electoral votes.
11:25 p.m. Incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock head to a January 5 runoff.
11:15 p.m. AP projects Georgia voters have approved two state constitutional amendments and a referendum.
Amendment 1: lets the General Assembly earmark certain taxes and fees to specific purposes. Lawmakers and others say it's needed to keep lawmakers from collecting money for a specific task but spending it on some other purpose.
Amendment 2: makes it easier for people to sue governments. It was pushed through after a 2014 state Supreme Court decision said state and local governments could only be sued if they agreed to it.
Referendum A: gives Habitat for Humanity and other similar housing groups a property tax break on undeveloped land where new houses haven't yet been built.
11:10 p.m. AP projects Trump wins Utah's 6 electoral votes.
11:01 p.m. AP projects Biden wins California and Oregon for a combined 62 electoral votes. Trump is the projected winner of Idaho's 4 electoral votes.
11:00 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk has been reelected for a fourth term in the District 11 race against Democratic challenger Dana Barrett. Republican Rep. Rick Allen also secured a fourth term in eastern Georgia's 12th Congressional District against challenger Democrat Liz Johnson. Democratic Rep. David Scott beat Republican Becky Hites to claim a 10th term representing the 13th District in suburbs mostly south of Atlanta. Scott won a contested primary in the district, which has an African American majority.
10:55 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Illinois' 20 electoral votes.
10:44 p.m. Thirty states have been called, with President Trump winning 17 of them and former Vice President Biden winning 13 of them.
10:42 p.m. Gwinnett Board of Elections confirms a delay in counting mail-in absentee ballots due to software issue.
"Software was unable to read some of the absentee ballots as a result humans will have to go thru the ballots to determine the intent of each voter it's called a process of adjudication-- a dem/ a republican and election employee will go over the ballots the number is in the thousands," says board of elections.
10:37 p.m. AP projects Trump was won Utah with 6 electoral votes.
10:12 p.m. Democratic Senate contender Raphael Warnock delivers remarks to his supporters as he and Sen. Loeffler are neck and neck with 28 and 29 percent of votes respectively.
10:09 p.m. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop has won his 15th term in Congress representing central and southwest Georgia by defeating Republican challenger Don Cole.
9:46 p.m. AP projects Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, and Democrat John Hickenlooper wins election to U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner. Republican Andrew Clyde won Georgia's District 9 election.
9:30 p.m. AP projects Republican Drew Ferguson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.
9:28 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Colorado (9 electoral votes) with 61.5 percent of votes.
9:19 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice wins Georgia's 10th District with more than 67 percent of votes. Democratic contender Tabitha Johnson-Greene has 32.5 percent of votes.
9:15 p.m. CBS projects Biden has won Connecticut (7 electoral votes) and Maryland (10 electoral votes).
9:10 p.m. Twenty-eight states have been called, with Trump winning 16 of them and Biden winning 12 of them.
9:02 p.m. AP reports Biden wins: New Mexico, New York. Trump wins: Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana.
8:47 p.m. Incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue has secured 57 percent of votes, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trails behind with 41 percent. A total of 1,248,384 votes have been counted thus far.
8:42 p.m. Suwanee voters have elected Peter “Pete” Charpentier to fill City Council Post 5, which was vacated by Dan Foster this summer for health reasons. This was a special election to fill an unexpired term; Charpentier will take office immediately, with the term expiring December 31, 2021.
8:34 p.m. Trump and Biden have each won nine states.
Trump: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.
8:29 p.m. House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beats Democratic contender Amy McGrath for Kentucky Senate.
8:22 p.m. A New York Times Georgia Exit Poll indicates 13 percent of voters cast their first ballot during the 2020 election cycle, 39 percent consider themselves to be conservative, 36 percent identify as Republican and 35 percent as Democrat. Approximately 35 percent of the 4,230 voters that were polled are white and non-college educated and have a total family income of $50,000 - $99,999.
8:17 p.m. Biden has secured 88 electoral college votes; Trump 55. A total of 270 votes is required to win the presidency, though a total of 538 are up for grabs.
8:10 p.m. Republican Marjorie Greene is declared the winner of Georgia's 14th District.
8:06 p.m. With just over 3 percent of Georgia precincts reporting, special election Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has 35 percent of votes; Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has 26 percent of votes and fellow party contender Doug Collins has 20 percent.
8:05 p.m. Biden wins The District of Columbia.
8:00 p.m. The Associated Press projects Biden as the winner of Delaware and Maryland, bringing his electoral college vote tally to 16. Trump wins Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama with 22 electoral votes.
7:58 p.m. Trump wins South Carolina.
7:50 p.m. The counting of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena, the state's larges polling center, will be delayed up to four hours due to an early morning pipe burst.
7:45 p.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Virginia.
7:32 p.m. President Donald Trump wins West Virginia.
7:03 p.m. The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump winning Kentucky (8 Electoral College votes) and former Vice President Joe Biden winning Vermont (3 Electoral College votes).
7 p.m. With the exception of polling sites in: Spalding County, Ferguson Elementary in Duluth, Sope Creek Elementary in Cobb County, and Ponce De Leon Library in Atlanta, all others are now closed. Voters who remain in line are permitted to cast a ballot after closing time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.