ATLANTA (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
There's now 197 cases, up from Tuesday when the department said there were 146 cases of COVID-19. There has been four deaths as a result of the virus, three of which were reported on Wednesday.
One of those patients was being treated by Emory Healthcare. Because of privacy reasons, Emory has not released any details about the patient. Two other deaths were reported in Albany, Ga. The two women were patients at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. One victim was 42 years-old while the other was 69 and both had pre-existing conditions.
Fulton County has the largest concentration with 49 reported cases. Cobb County is second with 28. Bartow County has 19 confirmed cases, just ahead of DeKalb County with 18.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
