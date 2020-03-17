ATLANTA (CBS46) The Georgia Department of Public Health has released their latest report on the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
There's now 146 cases, up from Monday when the department said there were 121 cases of COVID-19. There has been one death as a result of the virus.
Fulton County has the largest concentration with 33 reported cases. Cobb County is close behind with 25.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
