The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta has released a new tool that will help local agencies determine which areas have had the most financial impact from COVID-19.
The new website provides maps and graphs of mortgage forbearance and delinquency rates across the country.
According to the latest data, an estimated 9.3% of homes in the metro Atlanta region are in forbearance, as of August 2020.
Estimates indicated Zip Code 30213 had 19.5% of its mortgages in forbearance as of August 2020.
30213 encompasses the cities of Fairburn, South Fulton, Union City and Palmetto.
Statewide, the number homes in a mortgage forbearance program was 8.6%, as of August 2020.
“While it’s important to understand the large-scale financial impact of the use of forbearance, this tool provides a better understanding of where the needs are the greatest in our communities” said Daniel Sexton, a quantitative research analysis specialist in the Atlanta Fed’s Research Department, who developed the tool.
To see the percentage of homes in forbearance at the Zip Code level, please click Mortgage Analytics and Performance Dashboard
