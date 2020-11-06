LATEST: Fulton County completes ballot count, 72% go to Biden

Georgia continues to close in on completing its historic count in the 2020 General Election. As news continues to break in multiple counties, CBS46 is keeping you updated with the very latest updates as they become available.
Saturday
10:15 a.m. Fulton County reports officials finished counting ballots at 2:40 a.m. Saturday. Joe Biden finished with 72.62% of the votes and Donald Trump got 26.19% of the vote.
8:12 a.m. - Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office updated the current tally of votes in Georgia. As of 8:12 a.m. Saturday, Joe Biden had 2,461,455 and Trump had 2,454,207 of votes cast.
Friday
10:50 p.m. - Former Vice President Joe Biden tells supporters, "The numbers tell a clear and convincing story. We're winning." Biden currently has a lead in votes for two key battlegrounds, Georgia and Pennsylvania. As of the latest results posted to the Georgia Secretary of State's election page, Biden holds 2,456,845 votes and Trump 2,452,825.
10:12 p.m. - AP projects incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff are headed to a runoff. A difference of 95,768 votes separate the candidates.
8:20 p.m. - VP Biden has picked up more votes to expand his lead over Trump to 4,020. A previous update from the Secretary of State showed a slight dip in the lead at 3,911 votes separating the candidates.
8:00 p.m. - A software issue has halted vote counts in Gwinnett County. Election officials say counting will continue Saturday. As it stands, there are 538 ballots that need to be cured, 965 provisional ballots must be prepared, and 3 military ballots have yet to be counted.
7:35 p.m. - With just under 4,000 provisional ballots uncounted, Joe Biden's lead over President Trump shrinks to 3,911.
6:41 p.m. - A total of 4,124 separate former VP Joe Biden and President Donald Trump as more counted votes are reported by the Secretary of State. In the latest update, Biden stands at 2,455,856 and Trump 2,451,732.
6:18 p.m. - Fulton County election officials say provisional ballots are the only votes that are being counted; absentee, day of and mail-in ballots have all been tabulated. "Fulton County is a big deal," said Fulton County Chairman Rob Pitts. Officials anticipate upwards of 3,800 counted votes will be uploaded to the Secretary of State.
5:56 p.m. - Biden's lead over Trump now stands at 4,155 with the latest vote count from the Secretary of State's Office.
5:04 p.m. - A new batch of votes were just uploaded into the Secretary of State's website and have pushed former Vice President Joe Biden's lead in Georgia to 4,235 votes over President Donald Trump.
3:15 p.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday afternoon that his office, "will continue to give unprecedented access because the voters of Georgia deserve transparency. They deserve accurate and real results."
When those results will be complete remains up in the air with thousands of provisional and military/overseas ballots still to be counted. Earlier Friday, the state had said an optimistic schedule could see a final count announced as early as Saturday. The Secretary of State's office didn't mention that timeline Friday afternoon.
Still, the state has several key dates to hit including November 17, 2020. That's when the Secretary of State's office will need to certify the votes cast for all candidates and questions/issues.
2:50 p.m. - Governor Kemp, Lt. Governor Duncan, and Speaker Ralston issued a joint statement on the 2020 general election count that said:
Free and fair elections are the foundation of our American government. Any allegations of intentional fraud or violations of election law must be taken seriously and investigated. We trust that our Secretary of Sate will ensure that the law is followed as written and that Georgia's election result includes all legally-cast ballots - and only legally-cast ballots. We will continue to follow this situation to ensure a fair and transparent process.
The Secretary of State's office earlier said there have been no reports of any widespread irregularities. There have been no reports of an illegally-cast ballots in the state.
1:35 p.m. - For his part, President Donald Trump is not willing to concede the election just yet,. In a statement released Friday afternoon, the president said he will, "never give up fighting for you and our nation." His full statement is below.
We believe the American people deserve to have full transparency into all vote counting and election certification, and this is no longer about any single election. This is about the integrity of our entire election process. From the beginning we have that all legal ballots must be counted and all illegal ballots should not be counted, yet we have met resistance to this basic principle by Democrats at every turn. We will pursue this process through every aspect of the law to guarantee that the American people have confidence in our government. I will never give up fighting for you and our nation.
In Georgia, the Republican Secretary of State's office said earlier they were not seeing any reports of widespread irregularities. The Trump campaign has also lost multiple suits, including in Georgia, over claims of elections problems.
1:30 p.m. - There's been a bit of a lull in the reporting of numbers across the country. In Georgia, the Secretary of State's latest numbers give Biden a 1,560 vote lead over President Trump as the race comes down to the very last vote being counted. We are expecting a 3 p.m. update from the Secretary of State's office on the status of the count.
11:49 a.m. - Former Vice President Joe Biden now leads President Trump by 1,587 votes in Georgia, according to the latest update from the Georgia Secretary of State.
10:38 a.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Friday that due to the small margin of victory, "there will be a recount in Georgia." Secretary Raffensperger said that emotions were high on all sides of the election, but his office would not let any debates "distract us from our work. We will get it right." Both Raffensperger and Georgia voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sherman, if a member of the public raises legitimate concerns, the office will investigate those claims. Sherman added that they are not seeing "any widespread irregularities."
Sherman said the remaining votes, not including any military/overseas votes and others that are due today break down thusly:
To be tabulated - 4,169
- Cherokee County - 150 ballots
- Cobb County - 75 ballots
- Floyd County - 444 ballots
- Gwinnett County - 3,500 ballots
Still, Sherman reminded people there is still an unknowable amount of ballots remaining to be counted.
10:21 a.m. - New numbers out of the Georgia's Secretary of State's office give former Vice President Joe Biden a 1,098 point lead over President Trump in Georgia.
10:20 a.m. - CNN's Jim Sciutto reported a restricted "national defense airspace" has been put in place over Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.
New: A new restricted "national defense airspace" has been put in place over presidential candidate Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware.— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 6, 2020
9:50 a.m. - According to Nate Cohn of the New York Times, "There's just not much left in Georgia at this point, where we have a scattering of absentee votes and then the provisional/cured/absentee/military extraneous stuff. It's really close. There won't be a call. But right now, I just don't see the votes for Trump without errors or surprises."
FiveThirtyEight.com founder Nate Silver agreed with Cohn's take saying, "This sounds about right on Georgia. It's within the 'margin of surprise.' But there would have to be a surprise for Trump to win."
9:20 a.m. - The latest numbers from the state of Georgia give former Vice President Joe Biden a 1,097 vote lead over President Trump with thousands of ballots still to count. We are awaiting at 10:30 a.m. update from the Secretary of State on what counties still have outstanding ballots.
8:56 a.m. - As we await the results of the election in Georgia, former Vice President Joe Biden has taken the lead in Pennsylvania's vote count. A win in Pennsylvania will likely clinch the election for Mr. Biden and make him the next president-elect. However, the AP and CBS News have not called Pennsylvania's race as of now. Both Decision Desk HQ and Vox.com have called the election and declared Mr. Biden the next president-elect.
8:51 a.m. - We have an update on the vote count in Gwinnett County from CSB46's Astrid Martinez. Gwinnett County officials will switch from adjudicating to tabulating the votes that were not able to be put in the system previously due to a software glitch. The equipment to do that is being set up and after that is done, the data will be sent over to the Secretary of State's office and then the numbers will be released.
8:28 a.m. - According to an interview with Georgia voting systems implementation manager Gabriel Sherman on "Good Morning America," the state has at least 8,197 ballots still outstanding. Fivethirtyeight.com said this would include at least 4,800 ballots from Gwinnett County. Gwinnett, like other metro Atlanta counties, has trended in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden since ballots began to be counted.
However, there are still provisional ballots, absentee ballot cures and military/overseas ballots still to be counted. The deadline for those ballots is Friday.
8:19 a.m. - As multiple states continue to count both the presidential election and key senate races, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has weighed on the state of the nation.
Here’s how this must work in our great country: Every legal vote should be counted. Any illegally-submitted ballots must not. All sides must get to observe the process. And the courts are here to apply the laws & resolve disputes.That's how Americans' votes decide the result.— Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) November 6, 2020
8:01 a.m. - And as more results come in, Biden's lead in Georgia drops to 917 votes. It's unknown exactly how many votes are left to count in Georgia. We are expecting to hear from the Secretary of State's office at 10:30 a.m. on the latest status of the election count.
7 a.m. Joe Biden expand his lead in Georgia as he's now leading President Donald Trump by 1,096 votes. We haven't heard about the exact number of votes left to be counted.
4:35 a.m. According to USA Today, Joe Biden has surged ahead of President Trump in Georgia with the count now at Biden: 2,449,371/Trump: 2,448,454. CBS46's Rebekka Schramm is in Clayton County, where she says processing of absentee ballots has contributed to Biden's surpassing of Trump in the state. This is with 99% of the precincts reporting.
4:20 a.m. - Musician John Legend took to Twitter early Friday morning to let the world know that he has "Georgia on my mind" as the state continues to count ballots from the November 3 general election.
Georgia on my mind pic.twitter.com/QKvOjA2LL0— John Legend (@johnlegend) November 6, 2020
4 a.m. Political Polls on Twitter reports President Trump's lead over Joe Biden now down to 463.
2:45 a.m. CBS46's Rick Folbaum reports President Trump's lead over Joe Biden is now 665 as Clayton County counts into the night.
2 a.m. Clayton County election workers continue tireless into the early morning hours, processing votes. Unclear when they'll finish up.
Thursday
10:57 p.m. - All eyes are on Georgia as Trump's lead in statewide votes slips to just 1,775 over Biden, according to the latest numbers posted by the Secretary of State.
10:16 p.m. - 1,797 votes now stand between between Trump and Biden
9:57 p.m. - Trump continues to lead Biden in votes in Georgia, however there is only a separation of 1,902.
9:07 p.m. - Current vote counts place Trump at 2,447,015 and Biden at 2,444,518, bringing the margin of separation to a total of 2,497.
9:00 p.m. - 16,105 Georgia ballots remain uncounted in Georgia according to the latest number from the Secretary of State. “Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Brad Raffensperger.
8:28 p.m. - Approximately 18,936 Georgia ballots remain uncounted as the margin of separation between Trump and Biden continues to shrink.
7:50 p.m. - President Trump's lead in Georgia continues to slip with only 3,486 votes separating he and Joe Biden. Georgia Secretary of the State reports Trump has 2,444,850 votes, and Biden 2,443,364.
7:30 p.m. - Georgia Rep. Vernon Jones (D) joins the Trump campaign as the Donald Trump, Jr. and others speak to supporters in Atlanta. "In case y'all didn't know I'm a southerner and we believe in fighting, this fight is just getting started. We are starting now to see the white of their eyes and getting ready to start shooting," said Jones.
7:00 p.m. - As of the latest update, President Trump's lead in Georgia has dropped to 3,635 votes over former Vice President Joe Biden. Counting continues in the state.
6:11 p.m. The Georgia Secretary of State's office said there are currently 36,331 ballots waiting to be reported in the state.
5:00 p.m. - President Donald Trump's lead in Georgia over former Vice President Joe Biden has dropped to 9,525 votes with thousands of ballots still to be counted in the state.
4:45 p.m. - Donald J. Trump Jr., Rep. Doug Collins (GA-09), Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones, and Georgia Republican National Committeewoman Ginger Howard will hold a press conference at the Republican Headquarters in Atlanta at 6:00 pm Thursday.
3:55 p.m. - Updating the presidential race, with more than 4.9 million ballots counted in Georgia, President Trump currently holds a 12,764 vote lead over former Vice President Joe Biden. President Trump's lead has shrunk during the day, but it still may not be enough for former Vice President Biden to overcome the deficit with more than 47,000 ballots still to count.
3:10 p.m. - The Georgia Secretary of State's office said there are currently 47,277 ballots waiting to be reported in the state. The outstanding votes break down at the count level thusly:
- Chatham – 17,157
- Clayton – 6,026
- Cobb – 700
- Floyd – 682
- Forsyth – 4713
- Fulton – 7305
- Gwinnett – 4800
- Harris – 4631
- Lawrence - 797
- Taylor – 466
2:40 p.m. - As of now, President Trump holds a 12,825 vote lead over former Vice President Joe Biden in Georgia.
2:25 p.m. - According to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, there are 47,863 votes still to be counted from Tuesday's general election.
1:30 p.m - As of the latest count, President Donald Trump's lead in Georgia has dropped to 13,540 as the ballots continue to be counted.
1:04 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 50,401 ballots are still outstanding. He also plans to hold a news conference at 3 p.m. which we will carry on CBS46.com and the CBS46 streaming app.
12:12 p.m. - Senator David Perdue's lead over Democrat Jon Ossoff stands at roughly 112,000 votes. That would put Perdue's lead at 49.99% with ballots still being counted. Ossoff sent out a statement just after noon Thursday that read:
The votes are still being counted, but we are confident that Jon Ossoff’s historic performance in Georgia has forced Senator David Perdue to continue defending his indefensible record of unemployment, disease, and corruption. When a runoff is called and held in January, Georgians are going to send Jon to the Senate to defend their health care and put the interests of working families and small businesses ahead of corporate lobbyists. Georgians are sick and tired of the endless failure, incompetence, and corruption of Senator Perdue and Donald Trump.
11:58 a.m. - As of noon Thursday, the latest count in Georgia placed President Donald Trump's lead over former Vice President Joe Biden at 14,765 votes. The lead shrank from approximately 20,000 earlier in the day.
11:40 a.m. - The AP reports a Georgia judge dismissed a lawsuit by the Trump campaign that asked to ensure state laws were followed on absentee ballots
8:30 a.m. - As of now, the vote difference between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden stands at just 18,098 votes in Georgia out of nearly five million total votes cast. That is less than half a percent difference between the candidates.
8 a.m. - Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger plans to hold a press conference at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to update the state on the latest status of the state vote count. Fulton County could be finished counting its remaining ballots a little before then which could give a clearer view of who might win the state of Georgia's 16 Electoral College votes and how many races will head for a runoff.
7 a.m. Fulton County Government says 5,000 ballots still need to be counted. Could be 10 a.m. before process is completed.
5 a.m. CBS46's Rebekka Schramm says 7,500 ballots are left to be counted in Fulton County.
4:15 a.m. Fulton County Director of Registration and Elections Richard Barron says the uncounted vote total is dwindling as workers continue to process ballots. He says workers will probably complete the task by daybreak.
2:45 a.m. Less than 13,000 ballots left to process in Fulton County. Hope to have count wrapped-up by sunrise Thursday.
12:15 a.m. DeKalb County completes its count, processing almost 370,000 votes over the election cycle.
Wednesday
10:38 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 8:00 p.m. there are approximately 90,735 ballots still outstanding.
10:00 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 8:00 p.m. there are approximately 98,829 ballots still outstanding. 90,735
8:30 p.m. Cobb County election officials say 800-850 provisional ballots remain uncounted.
8 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 8:00 p.m. there are approximately 122,535 ballots still outstanding.98,829
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
7:53 p.m. Gwinnett County election officials say absentee ballots submitted Election Day will be recounted beginning Thursday.
"In an effort to expedite the complete count of the remaining Gwinnett County General and Special Election votes, the County, with assistance from Dominion Voting Systems technicians, will revisit the batches of absentee by mail ballots that were added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated. Once these ballots have been fully adjudicated, the absentee by mail totals will be updated, and together with the remaining uncounted votes, the results will be tallied and published. Additional uncounted votes include approximately 4,400 absentee ballots received on Election Day, votes to be rescanned from one corrupted data card from the Shorty Howell advance in-person voting site, and any of the approximately 1,000 provisional ballots that can be counted. The adjudication process is scheduled to begin at 9:00am on Thursday, November 5 and is estimated to take about three days to complete."
7:02 p.m. AP says the Trump campaign has asked a judge to order Ga. election officials to follow law on storing, counting absentee ballots.
6:28 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 149,350 ballots remain uncounted.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”
6:05 p.m. AP declares Biden the winner of Michigan bringing his total of projected electoral votes to 264, Trump has 214 as several states including Georgia continue to count votes.
5:04 p.m. President Trump tweeted, "We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!"
4:35 p.m. CBS projects Biden is the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes.
4:00 p.m. Biden delivers remarks about every vote being counted in the close presidency race. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” but says he firmly believes once the count is over, he will win the presidency," said the former Vice President. “I feel very good about Pennsylvania,” Biden added.
3:35 p.m. AP reports Biden up by 38,000 votes in Michigan with 99 percent reporting. Trump is suing for ballot access in the state.
3:30 p.m. President Trump's campaign declares a win in Pennsylvania as more than 1 million votes have yet to be counted.
2:30 p.m. AP projected that presidential candidate Joe Biden has won Wisconsin.
1:03 p.m. Fulton County officials released the following statement regarding the county's absentee ballot processing:
Fulton County, along with sister counties across the metro area and many across the nation, continues to process absentee ballots. A small team of Fulton County Registration & Election workers continued to process absentee ballots overnight last night. A larger team continued that work starting at 8:30 a.m. today. Last night, 74,000 absentee ballots were tabulated included in reported results. There are approximately 42,400 to be opened, scanned and adjudicated today. Approximately 25,000 ballots have been scanned and are awaiting adjudication. An adjudication review panel will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center, 1365 English Street, Atlanta 30318. We remain committed to ensuring that every vote is counted. Work will continue until completed.
10:22 a.m. Cobb County is still processing absentee ballots with some 15,000 left to count. Results expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.
9:02 a.m. All Georgia counties are showing 100% of precincts reporting according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office. In Georgia, Donald Trump is currently in the lead with 50.47% of the vote and Joe Biden has 48.31% of the vote. David Perdue is in the lead with 50.84% of the vote and Jon Ossoff has 46.86% of the vote. Georgia expects to finish counting votes today.
7:30 a.m. U.S. stock futures and markets around the world are mostly holding steady or ticking higher in early Wednesday trading, but only after spinning through an election night dominated by surprises and sharp swings. After rallying early this week amid hopes that Election Day’s arrival could clear the uncertainty that’s been weighing on markets, Treasury yields and U.S. stock futures swung up, down and back again overnight as early results showed a race that’s still too close to call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
6 a.m. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. A late burst of votes in Wisconsin from Milwaukee gave Biden a small lead, but it was too early to call the race. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
5 a.m. Joe Biden has taken a slight lead on President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Vote totals so far, Biden 1,551,268 (49.29%) Trump 1,549,127 (49.22%) (3,147,142 votes counted) with about 95% precincts reporting.
4:15 a.m. In a 4 a.m. statement, Biden campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Trump's campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated. Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”
3:15 a.m. Oklahoma Republican Stephanie Bice defeats Democratic congresswoman Kendra Horn, taking back only Democratic-held seat in the state’s congressional delegation.
1:40 a.m. AP projects Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
1:10 a.m. AP projects Trump has won Texas' 38 electoral votes.
12:30 a.m. Forty-two states have been called, with Trump winning 23 of them and Biden winning 19 of them.
Trump: Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Florida (29), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6),Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska (5), Montana (3), North Dakota (3), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), and Wyoming (3).
Biden: Arizona (11), California (55), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12) and Washington DC (3)
11:27 p.m. Trump wins Nebraska's 5 electoral votes.
11:25 p.m. Incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock head to a January 5 runoff.
11:15 p.m. AP projects Georgia voters have approved two state constitutional amendments and a referendum.
Amendment 1: lets the General Assembly earmark certain taxes and fees to specific purposes. Lawmakers and others say it's needed to keep lawmakers from collecting money for a specific task but spending it on some other purpose.
Amendment 2: makes it easier for people to sue governments. It was pushed through after a 2014 state Supreme Court decision said state and local governments could only be sued if they agreed to it.
Referendum A: gives Habitat for Humanity and other similar housing groups a property tax break on undeveloped land where new houses haven't yet been built.
11:10 p.m. AP projects Trump wins Utah's 6 electoral votes.
11:01 p.m. AP projects Biden wins California and Oregon for a combined 62 electoral votes. Trump is the projected winner of Idaho's 4 electoral votes.
11:00 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk has been reelected for a fourth term in the District 11 race against Democratic challenger Dana Barrett. Republican Rep. Rick Allen also secured a fourth term in eastern Georgia's 12th Congressional District against challenger Democrat Liz Johnson. Democratic Rep. David Scott beat Republican Becky Hites to claim a 10th term representing the 13th District in suburbs mostly south of Atlanta. Scott won a contested primary in the district, which has an African American majority.
10:55 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Illinois' 20 electoral votes.
10:44 p.m. Thirty states have been called, with President Trump winning 17 of them and former Vice President Biden winning 13 of them.
10:42 p.m. Gwinnett Board of Elections confirms a delay in counting mail-in absentee ballots due to software issue.
"Software was unable to read some of the absentee ballots as a result humans will have to go thru the ballots to determine the intent of each voter it's called a process of adjudication-- a dem/ a republican and election employee will go over the ballots the number is in the thousands," says board of elections.
10:37 p.m. AP projects Trump was won Utah with 6 electoral votes.
10:12 p.m. Democratic Senate contender Raphael Warnock delivers remarks to his supporters as he and Sen. Loeffler are neck and neck with 28 and 29 percent of votes respectively.
10:09 p.m. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop has won his 15th term in Congress representing central and southwest Georgia by defeating Republican challenger Don Cole.
9:46 p.m. AP projects Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, and Democrat John Hickenlooper wins election to U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner. Republican Andrew Clyde won Georgia's District 9 election.
9:30 p.m. AP projects Republican Drew Ferguson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.
9:28 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Colorado (9 electoral votes) with 61.5 percent of votes.
9:19 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice wins Georgia's 10th District with more than 67 percent of votes. Democratic contender Tabitha Johnson-Greene has 32.5 percent of votes.
9:15 p.m. CBS projects Biden has won Connecticut (7 electoral votes) and Maryland (10 electoral votes).
9:10 p.m. Twenty-eight states have been called, with Trump winning 16 of them and Biden winning 12 of them.
9:02 p.m. AP reports Biden wins: New Mexico, New York. Trump wins: Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana.
8:47 p.m. Incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue has secured 57 percent of votes, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trails behind with 41 percent. A total of 1,248,384 votes have been counted thus far.
8:42 p.m. Suwanee voters have elected Peter “Pete” Charpentier to fill City Council Post 5, which was vacated by Dan Foster this summer for health reasons. This was a special election to fill an unexpired term; Charpentier will take office immediately, with the term expiring December 31, 2021.
8:34 p.m. Trump and Biden have each won nine states.
Trump: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.
8:29 p.m. House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beats Democratic contender Amy McGrath for Kentucky Senate.
8:22 p.m. A New York Times Georgia Exit Poll indicates 13 percent of voters cast their first ballot during the 2020 election cycle, 39 percent consider themselves to be conservative, 36 percent identify as Republican and 35 percent as Democrat. Approximately 35 percent of the 4,230 voters that were polled are white and non-college educated and have a total family income of $50,000 - $99,999.
8:17 p.m. Biden has secured 88 electoral college votes; Trump 55. A total of 270 votes is required to win the presidency, though a total of 538 are up for grabs.
8:10 p.m. Republican Marjorie Greene is declared the winner of Georgia's 14th District.
8:06 p.m. With just over 3 percent of Georgia precincts reporting, special election Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has 35 percent of votes; Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has 26 percent of votes and fellow party contender Doug Collins has 20 percent.
8:05 p.m. Biden wins The District of Columbia.
8:00 p.m. The Associated Press projects Biden as the winner of Delaware and Maryland, bringing his electoral college vote tally to 16. Trump wins Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama with 22 electoral votes.
7:58 p.m. Trump wins South Carolina.
7:50 p.m. The counting of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena, the state's larges polling center, will be delayed up to four hours due to an early morning pipe burst.
7:45 p.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Virginia.
7:32 p.m. President Donald Trump wins West Virginia.
7:03 p.m. The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump winning Kentucky (8 Electoral College votes) and former Vice President Joe Biden winning Vermont (3 Electoral College votes).
7 p.m. With the exception of polling sites in: Spalding County, Ferguson Elementary in Duluth, Sope Creek Elementary in Cobb County, and Ponce De Leon Library in Atlanta, all others are now closed. Voters who remain in line are permitted to cast a ballot after closing time.
