Days after the Thanksgiving holiday, Georgia health officials have added 5,023 confirmed COVID-19 cases in a single day.
Coronavirus deaths in the state also continue to rise quickly as the state nears the 9,000 mark.
As of Friday afternoon, the state has confirmed 438,300 cases of COVID-19. A total of 8,922 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 39,001 and the highest number of deaths at 677 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 38,434 positive cases and 506 deaths during the ongoing pandemic.
In DeKalb County, 27,602 people have tested positive for the virus, and 445 people have died. Cobb County has reported a total of 27,232 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 502 deaths.
