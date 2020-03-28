ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Health said Saturday the state now has a total of 2,366 cases of COVID-19. The number includes 617 patients who remain hospitalized and 69 Georgians who have died as a result of the disease or from complications of the coronavirus.
Fulton County has the highest number of cases in the state with 373, followed by DeKalb County with 240, and finally hard-hit Dougherty County in southwest Georgia which has 205 cases. Doughtery County has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state with 13 followed by 12 in Fulton County.
The Department of Public Health said commercial labs have conducted 9,185 COVID-19 tests on Georgians and sent back 2,097 positive tests, or roughly 23 percent. The Georgia Public Health Lab has conducted 1,866 tests and returned 269 positive tests, approximately 14.4 percent.
