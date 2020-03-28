ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Health said Saturday the state now has a total of 2,446 cases of COVID-19. The number includes 660 patients who remain hospitalized and 79 Georgians who have died as a result of the disease or from complications of the coronavirus.
Fulton County has the highest number of cases in the state with 378, followed by DeKalb County with 246, and finally hard-hit Dougherty County in southwest Georgia which has 224 cases. Doughtery County has the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in the state with 17 followed by 13 in Fulton County.
