The Georgia Department of Public Health released updated COVID-19 numbers Saturday, with over 9,000 new cases reported.
Georgia DPH numbers showed approximately 9,017 new cases of COVID-19, 100 confirmed deaths, and 323 hospitalizations as of 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
In total, the state has reached 629,204 total cases, 10,280 of which have been deaths.
