Georgia has once again broken its single-day record for new coronavirus cases. The Georgia Department of Public Health reports 6,126 confirmed cases were added Thursday.
In total, 462,175 cases have been reported statewide, 9,123 people have died and 6,790 people have been admitted to ICU.
