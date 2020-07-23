ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Thursday afternoon, the state has 156,588 cases of COVID-19. A total of 3,360 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
16,353 have been hospitalized, and 1,336,938 people have been tested in Georgia. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of cases, 14,673 and the highest number of deaths at 356 people. In Gwinnett County reported 14,442 positive cases.
In Dekalb County, 10,480 people have tested positive for the virus, and 199 people have died.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
