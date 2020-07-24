ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Friday afternoon, the state has confirmed 161,401 cases of COVID-19. Friday's report also said a daily record of new cases with 4,813. A total of 3,442 Georgians have died from the coronavirus.
A total of 16,752 have been hospitalized with 399 new hospitalizations reported since Thursday night. Overall, 1,382,444 people have been tested in Georgia. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County leads the state with the highest number of total cases, 15,221 and the highest number of deaths at 365 people. Gwinnett County reported a total of 14,801 positive cases during the ongoing pandemic
In Dekalb County, 10,767 people have tested positive for the virus, and 204 people have died.
