ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 6:56 p.m. Sunday, there are now 18,489 cases. The death toll from COVID-19 has now hit 689 deaths as a result of the rapidly spreading virus.
Overall, Fulton County has the largest concentration with 2,131 reported cases with DeKalb County second in the state with 1,473. Dougherty County has the third-most cases with 1,425.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
