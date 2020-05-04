ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As 7 a.m. Monday, there are now 28,943 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll from disease has now reached 1,183 deaths.
Fulton County continues to have the largest concentration with 3,026 cases reported and 124 deaths. This is followed by Dekalb County with 2,229 cases and Gwinnett County with 2,021 cases.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
