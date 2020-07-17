ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of Friday afternoon, the state added 3,908 new cases of COVID-19. That brings the total this year to 135,183 cases of COVID-19 in Georgia. A total of 3,132 Georgians have died from the coronavirus
14,647 people have been hospitalized, and 1,198,678 people have been tested in Georgia. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Gwinnett County leads the state with the highest number of cases, 12,897. Fulton County has the highest number of deaths at 335 people, and 12,584 cases.
In Dekalb County, 9,308 people have tested positive for the virus, and 187 people have died.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
