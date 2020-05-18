LATEST NUMBERS: 38,855 cases of coronavirus in Georgia,1,675 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 7 p.m. Tuesday, there are now 38,855 cases of COVID-19 in the state. The death toll continues to rise at 1,675.
Fulton County continues to lead with the largest number of cases with 3,795 and the largest number of deaths at 174.
Dougherty County had slowed in deaths, but is now the second county with the most deaths at 139 people. Cobb County follows behind with 135 deaths. Dekalb County has the second largest number of cases with 2,918 and 87 deaths. Gwinnett County has 2,771 cases and 114 deaths.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
