LATEST NUMBERS: 51,309 cases of coronavirus in Georgia, 2,160 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 3 p.m. Saturday, there are now 51,309 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,160 Georgians have died.
8,662 people are hospitalized, and 522,857 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County continues to lead the state with the highest number of cases, 4,820 and deaths with 251. Cobb County has the second highest number of deaths at 193 people, and 3,238 cases.
In Dekalb County, 4,006 people have tested positive for the virus, and 122 people have died. Gwinnett County has the second-largest number of cases with 4,432 and 137 deaths. Dougherty County has the third highest death rate, with 148 people, and 1,802 cases.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.