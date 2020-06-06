LATEST NUMBERS: 51,898 cases of coronavirus in Georgia, 2,180 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 12 a.m. Monday, there are now 51,898 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,180 Georgians have died.
8,685 people are hospitalized, and 534,861 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County continues to lead the state with the highest number of cases, 4,823 and deaths with 252. Cobb County has the second highest number of deaths at 193 people, and 3,249 cases.
In Dekalb County, 4,012 people have tested positive for the virus, and 125 people have died. Gwinnett County has the second-largest number of cases with 4,440 and 137 deaths. Dougherty County has the third highest death rate, with 149 people, and 1,803 cases.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.