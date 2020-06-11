LATEST NUMBERS: 54,973 cases of coronavirus in Georgia, 2,375 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 3 p.m Wednesday, there are now 54,973 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,375 Georgians have died.
9,073 people are hospitalized, and 687,127 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Fulton County continues to lead the state with the highest number of cases, 5,031 and deaths with 273. Cobb County has the second highest number of deaths at 214 people, and 3,471 cases.
In Dekalb County, 4,229 people have tested positive for the virus, and 139 people have died. Gwinnett County has the second-largest number of cases with 4,980 and 150 deaths. Dougherty County has the third highest death rate, with 150 people, and 1,827 cases.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
