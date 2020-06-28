LATEST NUMBERS: 79,417 cases of coronavirus in Georgia, 2,784 dead

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Georgia Department of Public Health has released the latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state.
As of 4 a.m. Tuesday there are now 79,417 cases of COVID-19 in the state and 2,784 Georgians have died.
10,824 people are hospitalized, and 980,492 people have been tested. That includes people tested for COVID-19 and antibodies.
Gwinnett County leads the state with the highest number of cases, 7,755. Fulton County has the highest number of deaths at 312 people, and 6,648 cases.
In Dekalb County, 5,469 people have tested positive for the virus, and 171 people have died.
Click here for the LATEST numbers by county.
