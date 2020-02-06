ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) The storms blowing through metro Atlanta have left a little over 2,000 Georgia Power customers in the dark.
Most of the outages are contained to two pockets, one in the Redan area and the other near Hampton.
Over 1,000 customers are offline in the Redan area while over 500 are without power near Hampton.
Georgia Power officials say service should be restored to the Redan area by 6:15 a.m. but they're still assessing the condition in the Hampton area.
There's also small pockets of outages reported and those numbers could increase as the morning progresses.
