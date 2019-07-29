ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An update to the ransomware attack on the Georgia State Patrol on July 26.
CBS46 has learned that the entire network, including all laptops and desktop computers, are being scanned to make sure they are safe for use.
Officials say there is no time-table for when the system will be back online. The public should see little to no direct affect as a result of this cyber attack.
GSP has confirmed that while response time may be slightly delayed, there are other channels of communication allowing them to still respond to accident scenes and perform other duties.
