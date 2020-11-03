CBS46 is updating race results throughout the morning and into the day as the battle for the presidency continues.
8:30 p.m. Cobb County election officials say 800-850 provisional ballots remain uncounted.
8 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said that as of 8:00 p.m. there are approximately 122,535 ballots still outstanding.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
7:53 p.m. Gwinnett County election officials say absentee ballots submitted Election Day will be recounted beginning Thursday.
"In an effort to expedite the complete count of the remaining Gwinnett County General and Special Election votes, the County, with assistance from Dominion Voting Systems technicians, will revisit the batches of absentee by mail ballots that were added to the Election Night totals without being fully adjudicated. Once these ballots have been fully adjudicated, the absentee by mail totals will be updated, and together with the remaining uncounted votes, the results will be tallied and published. Additional uncounted votes include approximately 4,400 absentee ballots received on Election Day, votes to be rescanned from one corrupted data card from the Shorty Howell advance in-person voting site, and any of the approximately 1,000 provisional ballots that can be counted. The adjudication process is scheduled to begin at 9:00am on Thursday, November 5 and is estimated to take about three days to complete."
7:02 p.m. AP says the Trump campaign has asked a judge to order Ga. election officials to follow law on storing, counting absentee ballots.
says Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit in 3rd state, Georgia, seeking to pause vote count in key battlegrounds.
6:28 p.m. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger says 149,350 ballots remain uncounted.
“Officials in numerous counties are continuing to count ballots, with strong security protocols in place to protect the integrity of our election,” said Raffensperger. “We have long anticipated – and said publicly – that counting would most likely take place into Wednesday night and perhaps Thursday morning. We’re on pace to accomplish that responsibly, ensuring that the voice of every eligible voter is heard. It’s important to act quickly, but it’s more important to get it right.”
“We’re well aware that with a close presidential election and the possibility of runoffs in some elections that the eyes of the state and the nation are upon Georgia at this time,” Raffensperger said. “We’re as anxious as anyone to see the final results and to start work on certification and planning for our runoff elections. As the work goes on, I want to assure Georgia voters that every legal vote was cast and accurately counted.”
6:05 p.m. AP declares Biden the winner of Michigan bringing his total of projected electoral votes to 264, Trump has 214 as several states including Georgia continue to count votes.
5:04 p.m. President Trump tweeted, "We have claimed, for Electoral Vote purposes, the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania (which won’t allow legal observers) the State of Georgia, and the State of North Carolina, each one of which has a BIG Trump lead. Additionally, we hereby claim the State of Michigan if, in fact, there was a large number of secretly dumped ballots as has been widely reported!"
4:35 p.m. CBS projects Biden is the winner of Michigan's 16 electoral votes.
4:00 p.m. Biden delivers remarks about every vote being counted in the close presidency race. “I’m not here to declare that we’ve won,” but says he firmly believes once the count is over, he will win the presidency," said the former Vice President. “I feel very good about Pennsylvania,” Biden added.
3:35 p.m. AP reports Biden up by 38,000 votes in Michigan with 99 percent reporting. Trump is suing for ballot access in the state.
3:30 p.m. President Trump's campaign declares a win in Pennsylvania as more than 1 million votes have yet to be counted.
2:30 p.m. AP projected that presidential candidate Joe Biden has won Wisconsin.
1:03 p.m. Fulton County officials released the following statement regarding the county's absentee ballot processing:
Fulton County, along with sister counties across the metro area and many across the nation, continues to process absentee ballots. A small team of Fulton County Registration & Election workers continued to process absentee ballots overnight last night. A larger team continued that work starting at 8:30 a.m. today. Last night, 74,000 absentee ballots were tabulated included in reported results. There are approximately 42,400 to be opened, scanned and adjudicated today. Approximately 25,000 ballots have been scanned and are awaiting adjudication. An adjudication review panel will meet at 2 p.m. today at the Fulton County Election Preparation Center, 1365 English Street, Atlanta 30318. We remain committed to ensuring that every vote is counted. Work will continue until completed.
10:22 a.m. Cobb County is still processing absentee ballots with some 15,000 left to count. Results expected late Wednesday or early Thursday.
9:02 a.m. All Georgia counties are showing 100% of precincts reporting according to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger's office. In Georgia, Donald Trump is currently in the lead with 50.47% of the vote and Joe Biden has 48.31% of the vote. David Perdue is in the lead with 50.84% of the vote and Jon Ossoff has 46.86% of the vote. Georgia expects to finish counting votes today.
7:30 a.m. U.S. stock futures and markets around the world are mostly holding steady or ticking higher in early Wednesday trading, but only after spinning through an election night dominated by surprises and sharp swings. After rallying early this week amid hopes that Election Day’s arrival could clear the uncertainty that’s been weighing on markets, Treasury yields and U.S. stock futures swung up, down and back again overnight as early results showed a race that’s still too close to call between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.
6 a.m. The fate of the United States presidency hung in the balance Wednesday morning, as President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden battled for three familiar battleground states — Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — that could prove crucial in determining who wins the White House. A late burst of votes in Wisconsin from Milwaukee gave Biden a small lead, but it was too early to call the race. Hundreds of thousands of votes were also outstanding in Michigan and Pennsylvania.
5 a.m. Joe Biden has taken a slight lead on President Donald Trump in Wisconsin. Vote totals so far, Biden 1,551,268 (49.29%) Trump 1,549,127 (49.22%) (3,147,142 votes counted) with about 95% precincts reporting.
4:15 a.m. In a 4 a.m. statement, Biden campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Trump's campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated. Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon called Trump's statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”
3:15 a.m. Oklahoma Republican Stephanie Bice defeats Democratic congresswoman Kendra Horn, taking back only Democratic-held seat in the state’s congressional delegation.
1:40 a.m. AP projects Democrat Lucy McBath wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 6th Congressional District.
1:10 a.m. AP projects Trump has won Texas' 38 electoral votes.
12:30 a.m. Forty-two states have been called, with Trump winning 23 of them and Biden winning 19 of them.
Trump: Alabama (9), Arkansas (6), Florida (29), Idaho (4), Indiana (11), Iowa (6),Kansas (6), Kentucky (8), Louisiana (8), Mississippi (6), Missouri (10), Montana (3), Nebraska (5), Montana (3), North Dakota (3), Ohio (18), Oklahoma (7), South Carolina (9), South Dakota (3), Tennessee (11), Texas (38), Utah (6), West Virginia (5), and Wyoming (3).
Biden: Arizona (11), California (55), Colorado (9), Connecticut (7), Delaware (3), Hawaii (4), Illinois (20), Maryland (10), Massachusetts (11), Minnesota (10), New Hampshire (4), New Jersey (14), New Mexico (5), New York (29), Oregon (7), Rhode Island (4), Vermont (3), Virginia (13), Washington (12) and Washington DC (3)
11:27 p.m. Trump wins Nebraska's 5 electoral votes.
11:25 p.m. Incumbent Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democratic challenger Reverend Raphael Warnock head to a January 5 runoff.
11:15 p.m. AP projects Georgia voters have approved two state constitutional amendments and a referendum.
Amendment 1: lets the General Assembly earmark certain taxes and fees to specific purposes. Lawmakers and others say it's needed to keep lawmakers from collecting money for a specific task but spending it on some other purpose.
Amendment 2: makes it easier for people to sue governments. It was pushed through after a 2014 state Supreme Court decision said state and local governments could only be sued if they agreed to it.
Referendum A: gives Habitat for Humanity and other similar housing groups a property tax break on undeveloped land where new houses haven't yet been built.
11:10 p.m. AP projects Trump wins Utah's 6 electoral votes.
11:01 p.m. AP projects Biden wins California and Oregon for a combined 62 electoral votes. Trump is the projected winner of Idaho's 4 electoral votes.
11:00 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Barry Loudermilk has been reelected for a fourth term in the District 11 race against Democratic challenger Dana Barrett. Republican Rep. Rick Allen also secured a fourth term in eastern Georgia's 12th Congressional District against challenger Democrat Liz Johnson. Democratic Rep. David Scott beat Republican Becky Hites to claim a 10th term representing the 13th District in suburbs mostly south of Atlanta. Scott won a contested primary in the district, which has an African American majority.
10:55 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Illinois' 20 electoral votes.
10:44 p.m. Thirty states have been called, with President Trump winning 17 of them and former Vice President Biden winning 13 of them.
10:42 p.m. Gwinnett Board of Elections confirms a delay in counting mail-in absentee ballots due to software issue.
"Software was unable to read some of the absentee ballots as a result humans will have to go thru the ballots to determine the intent of each voter it's called a process of adjudication-- a dem/ a republican and election employee will go over the ballots the number is in the thousands," says board of elections.
10:37 p.m. AP projects Trump was won Utah with 6 electoral votes.
10:12 p.m. Democratic Senate contender Raphael Warnock delivers remarks to his supporters as he and Sen. Loeffler are neck and neck with 28 and 29 percent of votes respectively.
10:09 p.m. Democratic Rep. Sanford Bishop has won his 15th term in Congress representing central and southwest Georgia by defeating Republican challenger Don Cole.
9:46 p.m. AP projects Democrat Sanford Bishop wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 2nd Congressional District, and Democrat John Hickenlooper wins election to U.S. Senate from Colorado, beating incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner. Republican Andrew Clyde won Georgia's District 9 election.
9:30 p.m. AP projects Republican Drew Ferguson wins reelection to U.S. House in Georgia's 3rd Congressional District.
9:28 p.m. AP projects Biden wins Colorado (9 electoral votes) with 61.5 percent of votes.
9:19 p.m. Incumbent Republican Rep. Jody Hice wins Georgia's 10th District with more than 67 percent of votes. Democratic contender Tabitha Johnson-Greene has 32.5 percent of votes.
9:15 p.m. CBS projects Biden has won Connecticut (7 electoral votes) and Maryland (10 electoral votes).
9:10 p.m. Twenty-eight states have been called, with Trump winning 16 of them and Biden winning 12 of them.
9:02 p.m. AP reports Biden wins: New Mexico, New York. Trump wins: Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Louisiana.
8:47 p.m. Incumbent Georgia Senator David Perdue has secured 57 percent of votes, Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff trails behind with 41 percent. A total of 1,248,384 votes have been counted thus far.
8:42 p.m. Suwanee voters have elected Peter “Pete” Charpentier to fill City Council Post 5, which was vacated by Dan Foster this summer for health reasons. This was a special election to fill an unexpired term; Charpentier will take office immediately, with the term expiring December 31, 2021.
8:34 p.m. Trump and Biden have each won nine states.
Trump: Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia.
Biden: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Washington DC.
8:29 p.m. House Majority Leader Mitch McConnell beats Democratic contender Amy McGrath for Kentucky Senate.
8:22 p.m. A New York Times Georgia Exit Poll indicates 13 percent of voters cast their first ballot during the 2020 election cycle, 39 percent consider themselves to be conservative, 36 percent identify as Republican and 35 percent as Democrat. Approximately 35 percent of the 4,230 voters that were polled are white and non-college educated and have a total family income of $50,000 - $99,999.
8:17 p.m. Biden has secured 88 electoral college votes; Trump 55. A total of 270 votes is required to win the presidency, though a total of 538 are up for grabs.
8:10 p.m. Republican Marjorie Greene is declared the winner of Georgia's 14th District.
8:06 p.m. With just over 3 percent of Georgia precincts reporting, special election Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock has 35 percent of votes; Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler has 26 percent of votes and fellow party contender Doug Collins has 20 percent.
8:05 p.m. Biden wins The District of Columbia.
8:00 p.m. The Associated Press projects Biden as the winner of Delaware and Maryland, bringing his electoral college vote tally to 16. Trump wins Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama with 22 electoral votes.
7:58 p.m. Trump wins South Carolina.
7:50 p.m. The counting of absentee ballots at State Farm Arena, the state's larges polling center, will be delayed up to four hours due to an early morning pipe burst.
7:45 p.m. Former Vice President Joe Biden wins Virginia.
7:32 p.m. President Donald Trump wins West Virginia.
7:03 p.m. The Associated Press has called President Donald Trump winning Kentucky (8 Electoral College votes) and former Vice President Joe Biden winning Vermont (3 Electoral College votes).
7 p.m. With the exception of polling sites in: Spalding County, Ferguson Elementary in Duluth, Sope Creek Elementary in Cobb County, and Ponce De Leon Library in Atlanta, all others are now closed. Voters who remain in line are permitted to cast a ballot after closing time.
