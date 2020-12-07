The Latino vote is crucial. Every 30 seconds in the United States, a Latino turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote.
For Georgia, this means there are thousands of Latino youth who will who qualify to vote on or before the January 5th Senate runoff races. That’s in addition to the hundreds of thousands who are unregistered.
They key issue is registering these potential voters. The nation’s focus was on Georgia during the Senate runoff election debates. The political balance of power hangs on who wins.
Republican senator Kelly Loeffler and her democratic opponent Reverend Raphael Warnock traded jabs on the stage during an election runoff debate Sunday evening.
"Kelly Loeffler is trying to misrepresent me because she knows she has spent her first ten months, all ten months of her tenure thinking of herself," Warnock said.
“The agent of change is my opponent radical liberal Raphael Warnock, someone that has attacked police from the pulpit,” Loeffler said.
Republican Senator David Perdue declined to participate in this debate.
Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff took the stage next to an empty podium and used his allotted 30 minutes to criticize Perdue.
“…When we think about the Trump presidency and what Donald Trump represented, that kind of leadership really only grows when there's already been a destruction of faith in our political institutions and our political system,” Ossoff said.
With both the Democratic and Republican party’s hopes resting on Georgia, it would be a costly error to overlook a key demographic: Latinos.
There are nearly a million Latinos living in Georgia.
About 300,000 registered Latinos don’t identify as Democrat or Republican.
That’s 5% of the electorate.
In a state where races are won on thin margins, that 5% can tip the balance of the election.
