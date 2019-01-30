DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46)- At the Vista Room in Decatur, It was a night of comedy for a good cause just days before the Super Bowl.
A night that got started with comedian Christopher 'Kid' Reid. You may remember him from the 80’s rap duo Kid 'n Play. But the crowd could hardly wait to hear from the legends.
“Back when I was winning Super Bowls and losing Super Bowls I didn't think there would ever be an environment like this at a Super Bowl like I experienced today,” Dallas Cowboys Super Bowl Champion Ed ‘Too Tall’ Jones said.
Each star telling a silly story and only one of them was telling the truth.
“I'm out of my element here. I might as well be standing on the first tee naked. It's pretty nerve racking. Everyone has got to come up with a line and like I said I'm not very good at that,” Former Atlanta Falcons Quarterback Steve Bartkowski said.
It's a night to remember, but it wouldn't be complete without a Super Bowl prediction.
“I'm pulling for the LA Rams, but I'm not saying bet your money on them. I would never bet my money against Brady,” Jones said.
“And I'm frankly tired of watching Brady kiss the Lombardi trophy so I hope that the Rams win,” Bartkowski said.
The Laughs with Legends Show was no doubt one of the hottest tickets in town leading up to the Super Bowl and proceeds from the event go to The Stewart Foundation to help our youth become tomorrow's leaders.
