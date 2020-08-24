Hurricane Marco weakened quickly Sunday night as it ran into strong wind shear. The same fate is not likely for Laura as that storm nears the Gulf Coast in the middle of this week. Atmospheric conditions will be much more favorable for Laura to main intensity or strengthen as it gets close to the coast.
Tropical Storm Laura is along the south coast of Cuba Monday morning. It has 65 mph winds and is being adversely affected on the northern side by Cuba's mountains. The center of the storm is just offshore. Once Laura reaches the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday, it should strengthen into a hurricane. Marco churned up the Gulf a bit, but not enough to bring much cooler water to the surface. There is still plenty of heat energy for Laura to work with in the Gulf of Mexico.
Wind shear will be very low Laura as it moves west across the Gulf of Mexico, and that means it will have an opportunity to rapidly intensify. Tropical cyclone track forecasting is a lot more accurate than intensity forecasting, and Laura will be watched closely for signs of rapid intensification over the Gulf of Mexico.
Laura will make landfall along the United States Gulf Coast in the midweek. Landfall will happen somewhere form Texas to Louisiana. The center of the National Hurricane Center cone is near the TX/LA border. The western edge of the cone is near Houston. I think there is a chance the storm goes farther south than currently projected, and anyone along the Texas coast from Brownsville to Galveston should be watching Laura closely, just in case it is outside of the NHC cone.
The NHC forecast has Laura making landfall Wednesday night with 100+ mph wind. If it is a strong category two storm, then significant wind damage is likely, and there will also be a storm surge. Exactly where it makes landfall is critical, since many more people live in Houston/Galveston compared to southwest Louisiana.
Laura will likely get caught in the jet stream and head east over the weekend. The center will most likely pass north of Atlanta, with some showers possible from the remnants this weekend. Strong winds are unlikely in north Georgia.
Stay with CBS46 for updates on the tropics on-air and online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.