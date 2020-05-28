ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Because of the pandemic’s cruel impact on the economy, state agencies have been asked to make cuts to their budgets for the next fiscal year.
“The overall cuts for all agencies is 14 percent across the board,” Senator John Albers told reporter Ashley Thompson. “That’s about $3.5 billion.”
Critical law enforcement agencies are being asked to reduce spending. The Department of Public Safety’s proposal includes plans to freeze vacant positions, plans to delay the 110th trooper school until next year, plans to reduce more than 1.8 million dollars in funding for operations and plans for employees to take 24 furlough days.
Senator Albers, the chairman of the sub-committee for criminal justice and public safety, has concerns.
“I certainly am not in favor of the furlough days for our state patrol, the GBI, and other critical agencies we have,” he said.
The GBI is proposing, in part, to freeze vacant positions, reduce overtime, and require medical examiner’s office staff to take one furlough day a month with all other GBI staff taking two furlough days per months.
Senator Albers wants lawmakers to instead look to other industries to make up for lost money.
“I’m a big believer that we need to be looking at the tobacco tax which is the lowest in the nation,” he explained.
While state agencies have submitted proposals to cut spending, Albers said a lot could change over the next few weeks.
“It is my sincere hope and prayer that by that time we will have the May revenue numbers and I hope we see a better trend than what we saw in April.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.