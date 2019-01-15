ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) Atlanta's Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and several safety departments have had countless meetings and table-top exercises to prepare for the Super Bowl.
More than 1,500 people have been part of the public safety planning. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields says her officers will be working 12-hour shifts. Many agencies will fill the joint operations center starting January 26 so they can all be in the same room to monitor things.
Agencies have also tried to prepare for any and all scenarios. Their plan is to be visible during the week and ready to respond to any situation that may arise.
Chief Sheilds says they can't let their guard down.
"You can never every stop learning and challenging yourself in law enforcement because unfortunately the people who inspire the negative and want to inflict harm never stop creating. They never stop thinking and so you have to be there with them," said Sheilds.
Law enforcement want people to download the See Something, Send Something app to help report incidents.
