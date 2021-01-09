Saturday marks National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.
Several Sheriff’s Departments and the American Red Cross teamed up to encourage blood and convalescent plasma donations in hopes of saving the lives of COVID-19 patients.
As an incentive, if you donate between now and the end of January, you can enter to win tickets to 2022 Super Bowl.
“Our way of showing how much we appreciate each and every member of law enforcement is…we’re giving blood,” said Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat.
For National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, Sheriffs from Fulton, Gwinnett, and Cobb counties, all COVID-19 survivors donated blood and convalescent plasma, which is used to treat those who are currently fighting COVID-19.
“While I was going through it, every day, 3,000, 4,000 people were dying from it, so it gives you more appreciation for what you have,” said Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor.
The American Red Cross says there is a critical need for African American blood donors to support patients battling sickle cell disease.
“Sickle Cell disease affects black and brown communities at alarming rates,” Sheriff Labat added.
Blood type is inherited, so there is a need for diverse donors.
“Your blood may contain antibodies that can help save lives of someone who is currently fighting the disease,” said Terri Badour, with the American Red Cross.
So, if you’ve survived Covid, the Red Cross needs your help.
“There are COVID survivors that have plasma and have opportunities to save lives, so we want to be the first in the field to donate,” Sheriff Labat said, “We are challenging each and every law enforcement agency across the metro area to join us.”
“We’re calling on everyone who is fully recovered from Coronavirus to come out, roll up their sleeve, and donate blood,” added Badour.
For more information you contact the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS, or make an appointment online here.
