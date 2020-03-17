ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- While many have been advised to stay inside during the coronavirus pandemic, law enforcement is still working to protect people.
CBS46 asked several metro Atlanta agencies what steps they're taking to keep their officers and the public safe.
Atlanta police have a contingency plan ready, just in case some of their personnel either become sick or have to quarantine.
The department is also encouraging good hygiene for officers and has suspended any outside travel and training.
The department is asking EMS personnel to carefully evaluate medical calls to determine if police officers are needed to assist, and if they are not, they won't respond.
At this time, non-essential civilian staff is teleworking.
In Marietta, a police spokesperson said reports won't be taken in the lobby, but an officer will help outside of the building.
The department is also working on a call-in procedure for some incident reports to be done by phone.
When possible, calls that require an in-person response will be handled outside as well.
In Cobb County, the sheriff's office is focusing on the screening process for those coming into the jail.
They are also extending the transition time between intake and cell assignments to 14 days.
The jail visitation process will also be looked at for any possible safety changes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.