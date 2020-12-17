Law enforcement officials are making plans aimed to reduce the number of crashes on Georgia roadways this holiday season.
Georgia State Patrol plans to implement high visibility patrols on interstates and state roads during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday travel periods to encourage motorists to exercise safe driving habits.
“This year has been one for the record books, however, it is still the primary focus and commitment of state troopers and officers to focus on motorists who break state traffic laws and exercise bad driving habits that could potentially cause serious injuries or fatal crashes,” Colonel Chris C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety, said.
According to AAA Travel, there will be a 29% decrease in holiday travel between Dec. 23, and Jan. 3, compared to last year’s holiday season due to public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment which has encouraged many Americans to stay home for the holidays.
Last year, the 2019 Christmas holiday travel period was 54-hours long. Georgia State Patrol says during that period, it investigated 248 crashes that resulted in 149 injuries and eight fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities. Troopers and officers issued a total of 5,333 citations and 8,222 warnings, with 124 people arrested for driving impaired.
During the 2020 New Year’s holiday travel period, which was 30-hours long, GSP worked 143 crashes that resulted in 71 injuries and two fatal crashes resulting in two fatalities. In addition, troopers and officers issued 5,083 citations, 7,275 warnings, and arrested 160 people for driving under the influence.
This year, Christmas and New Year’s travel periods are each 78-hours long. The Christmas travel period begins at 6 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 and continues until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 27. The New Year’s holiday period will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 31, and end at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 3.
Georgia State Patrol says drivers should make the right decisions before getting into the holiday spirit by planning to have a sober, designated driver – either by contacting a taxi or rideshare, a friend, or family member.
Drivers are also advised to avoid becoming a distracted driver by staying focused on where you are going and the drivers around you.
“Although this year’s Christmas and New Year’s celebrations do not mirror those of last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, we want everyone to enjoy this holiday season with family and friends by driving sober, staying focused on the road, and obeying the traffic laws and executive orders of this state,” added Commissioner Wright.
