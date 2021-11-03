ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Even a team getting all the love prompts a little light-hearted teasing for long-time Braves fans.
"I call them the cobb co braves or the smyrna braves, and i saw they brungthe hcip back home. I stay in cobb co now so this is home for me." said Braves fan, Joseph Perry.
But Perry and his family won’t have to fight over this one.
Both Atlanta and Cobb County will celebrate the Braves with ramped up security from both municipalities.
Atlanta Police report some interstate ramps will be temporarily closed and asked anyone who plans on celebrating to arrive early.
Cobb County Police said in part in this statement:
We will continue to modify and improve our response in cooperation with braves security personnel
Perry said, "I’m not worried at all. We were here for game 4. The presence is here."
