All agencies are on deck in Atlanta as possible armed protests are expected this weekend at the State Capitol. Georgia’s National Guard is preparing to suit up in armor and protective gear, if needed.
“My recommendation to those that we support is for us to go big and go early,” said Major General Tom Carden Adjunct General, Georgia National Guard. “You can always ramp down, but if you are not in a posture to respond with numerical overmatch then you can find yourself in a problematic situation,” he told CBS46’ Hayley Mason.
Governor Kemp authorized up to 1,000 troops to active duty, but Gen. Carden says he can likely use more if needed. There are more than 14,000 guard troops in Georgia’s ranks. Some are heading to Washington, DC to help keep the inauguration secure.
“When we provide adequate numbers in terms of our position and what it does is it drives the temperature down,” Carden said.
Atlanta’s FBI Spokesman says they’ve activated command posts in Atlanta and across the state ahead of the weekend.
“Any type of threat that any law enforcement agency, across the state of Georgia comes across, will be communicated immediately to all of our partners,” said Kevin Rowson, the public affairs specialist for the FBI in Atlanta.
Rowson says they are currently in a “high posture,” but adds “at this point we don’t have any specific or substantiated threats to the state Capitol or any other government buildings in the Georgia area, but again we are constantly monitoring potential threats.”
Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Theortis Jones, who served for nearly 37 years, tells Mason this attack must not be taken lightly.
“This was not a one day or two week planning. This had been going on for minute,” Jones stated.
In protecting the building and the people it, he says Capitol police departments all over must prepare adequately and work with other agencies.
“You have to make sure that you are protected that you have an adequate number that is going to protect them; last Wednesday we all saw that they weren’t prepared,” Jones added.
Atlanta Police has cancelled some regular days off and added some 12-hr shifts to ensure adequate staffing to respond to protests.
