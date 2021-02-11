Law enforcement to use new tool to safely end police chases

It’s the newest technology on the market and it’s designed to assist law enforcement during a high-speed chase.
Leonard Stock developed the Grappler Police Bumper to help officers apprehend criminals on the roadway while keeping everyone safe.
“When a police officer needs to seize a vehicle, they would flip a switch and it deploys the net and the police officer will direct the net into a rotating tire and that wraps up the axel and the police officer can apply the brakes and pull the vehicle to a stop,” Stock said.
The Grappler is manufactured in Phoenix and currently used by about 15-law enforcement agencies nationwide. One of their newest partners and the first in Georgia is the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office.
“There are so many agencies in Georgia that have contacted us,” Stock said.
Just last week, police officers narrowly avoided a head on collision while chasing a stolen vehicle in Sandy Springs. Perhaps the Grappler with a reported 90% success rate could have made a difference.
It’s just one of the new tools that officers are now using. The LaGrange Police Deparment recently rolled out the Bolawrap. Much like a taser, it can be used from a distance to restrain people. However, unlike a taser the lasso looking device is painless.
“It’s a less lethal device. The purpose of this device is to secure someone in a manner that we can safely take them into custody without having to use a higher level of force,” LaGrange Police Lt. Eric Lohr said.
At $800 a pop, the LaGrange Police Department said the Bolawrap is worth the price. As for the Grappler, the cost is $5,000 per patrol car and $350 a net each time it’s used.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.