A longtime professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University, John Banzhaf is no stranger to the spotlight. As a young lawyer, he brought legal action which required all broadcast stations to provide free airtime for anti-smoking messages. These days he teaches a variety of courses including “Legal Activism.”
But now, he’s at the center of an investigation into whether former President Donald Trump violated Georgia election laws during his January 2 phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.
“Mr. Trump could be facing quite a number of criminal investigations,” Banzhaf told CBS46. “He is no longer shielded by his role as President.”
In the recorded phone call, leaked by someone who works in the Secretary of State’s office, Trump lists a slew of election fraud claims – claims that Raffensperger insists are untrue.
“So, what are we going to do here, folks? I only need 11,000 votes,” Trump said during the conference call. “Fellas, I need 11,000 votes. Give me a break.”
Raffensperger talked about the call last month on 60 Minutes.
“I guess maybe they were just trying to intimidate me and cajole me into something,” Raffensperger said. “It wasn't going to happen.”
Banzhaf’s complaint has now triggered an official investigation, but Banzhaf said it’s not the only legal trouble Trump faces because of that call.
“My understanding is you’re having an investigation by your Georgia Secretary of State, you may have one by your Fulton County attorney general, and there is a real possibility -- as several members of Congress have requested it -- that the FBI would step in and that there might be a federal prosecution,” said Banzhaf.
When asked why he decided to get involved in such a controversial issue, Banzhaf said filing complaints where appropriate is one of the most important roles law professors can play.
“To file an effective one, you have to be a lawyer,” he said. “You have to be non-involved so there’s no conflict of interest. You don’t have to be worried about turning off existing clients or prospective clients.”
Investigators from the Secretary of State’s office will begin a fact-finding mission regarding the phone call. They’ll eventually present their findings to the state election board, which could possibly refer the case to the Georgia Attorney General’s Office.
