COBB CO (CBS46)--State representative Beth Moore is looking for Covid-19 whistle blowers.
In a social media post, she recently unveiled the email: reportmyschool@gmail.com asking students and teachers to relay any unsafe conditions.
Representative Moore told CBS46, that as of Thursday night there at least 650 complaints in the inbox.
“I did that in direct response to what we saw come out of North Paulding school were a student was punished,” said Representative Moore.
That student posted the viral picture of high schoolers packed in a hallway with few masks.
It went viral and the student was suspended, but it was later revoked.
The lawmaker said she doesn’t want anyone to feel silenced and promises to keep every sender anonymous.
Once she receives an email, she said she verifies a whistle-blower's information by looking up their public record or requiring proof of an association to the school.
Then, State representative Moore posts their email on social media, sometimes calling out a specific school district.
“This is an effort to make sure that if and when Georgia schools to go back to face-to-face instruction that we do so safely,” said the legislator.
However, some parents believe she’s gone too far.
“I know she says she’s doing it to make sure it’s safe, but I don’t agree,” said parent Amy Henry “I think it’s a power and control thing.”
The Cobb county mother of four, said the hotline pits students and teachers against each other.
She’d rather focus on making sure families in her district have a choice for in classroom or virtual learning.
In hopes of getting that choice, dozens of parents in Cobb County are holding a rally on Saturday at 10 a.m. at 99 South Park Square NE in Marietta.
