ATLANTA (CBS46) — Corporal Ashley Wilson says her life change dramatically when she saw her partner be killed on the job. Officer Antwan Toney was shot and killed in 2018 in the line of duty. For the next year, Wilson sought mental healthcare to get through the trauma and grief. She says she accumulated thousands of dollars of medical debt and exhausted all of her paid leave.
"I struggled with mental health and finding and finding the resources that I needed," Wilson said.
She began to research ways for PTSD from the job to be covered under worker's compensation plans and began reaching out to Rep. Gregg Kennard with the data she found, requesting he work on legislation.
"If you watch your best friend get shot in the line of duty and develop the same mental wounds, they’re not able to be cover you. This would apply the same coverage you would see if you broke your leg. You would still go see a doctor. You would still follow a treatment plan and worker’s compensation would cover your bills when covering your mental health."
Kennard says the data was compelling and he wanted to help officers and first responders. He learned through Wilson that police officers are more likely to die from suicide than on the job.
"All of us have experienced some level of anxiety and pressure in the pandemic," Kennard told CBS46. "But, when you layer that in with the everyday pressures that police and firefighters experience it can do even more escalated damage."
Kennard drafted House Bill 855 to have work-related PTSD treatment for first responders covered as worker's compensation healthcare.
"As a society we have to really change our mind about the way we think about mental health," Kennard said. They both see it as a way to help the helpers.
"First responders, they will see things that their eyes can't unsee and their minds will never forget. Civilians see us as these super humans and we lean on our resiliency, but that often masks the trauma that our brains go through," Wilson stated.
She says she will come to the State Capitol Wednesday to testify at a hearing on the bill alongside other first responders and their families who have experienced the affects of PTSD and work-related depression.
