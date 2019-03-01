ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46)- Representative Debbie Buckner (D-District 137) is a health educator who said it is not fair that women have to pay taxes on feminine hygiene products.
“We do not need girls missing school a week every month because they don’t have basic human needs supplies,” Buckner told CBS46.
She's been fighting an uphill battle to get sales tax exemptions on menstrual tampons and pads approved in the state legislature. Last year, the bill was introduced and only had a hearing. This year, she re-introduced it, more clearly defining tampons and pads as medical devices.
“There are approximately 140 tax exemptions in the Georgia code already and they felt like that this is a necessity,” Buckner said about the women’s group she has been advocating for, including “Georgia Women”. “It is a medical device as declared by the FDA and other medical devices are tax exempt, so why wouldn’t those products be tax-exempt as well?”
Her efforts to ensure have faced opposition. She said many lawmakers were uncomfortable even talking about it.
“There were a lot of people uncomfortable with it and didn’t want us talking about it, thought it was inappropriate to talk about it at the Capitol, and that was male and female quite honestly,” Buckner told CBS46. “At this point, I do not have much hope for the bill moving forward,” she said.
Buckner is finding hope; however, in the actions of one of her bill's critics. House Speaker Pro Tempore Rep. Jan Jones (R-District 47) said cutting the state sales tax would only save the average woman about $2.30 per year.
“That’s an insignificant amount to someone who is low-income and has to buy these products on a regular basis,” Jones said. “I felt that exempting feminine hygiene products from the state sales tax was a solution that did not address a real problem,” she told CBS46.
Jones said the real problem is low-income girls who need the products and can't afford them. She added $1 million to the House budget and is pushing for the Senate to match it to help school aged girls.
“My goal by the end of the budget process is that we will have $2 million in the state budget: half will go to school nurses to provide these products to girls who need them, low-income girls on a regular basis year-round,” Jones said. Jones said lawmakers will do annual assessments to gauge the demand for the products
She will later explore funding correctional facilities and homeless shelters.
