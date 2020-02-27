ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- At Too Groovy hair salon in northeast Atlanta, Chief Hair Officer Robin Groover has been styling natural hair since 2003.
“I’ve been blessed to be able to transition countless women,” she told CBS46 reporter Ashley Thompson.
“I show up with an afro puff wherever I go,” she explained. “Whether it’s the board room, whether it’s a meeting, whether I’m going to the gym or wherever.”
While natural hairstyles have become more mainstream, Groover knows it hasn’t always been so easy to rock natural hair. It’s why she supports the Crown Act, a bill to ban hair discrimination.
“Of course it’s necessary because how dare anyone say that my authentic hair texture and the way that I wear my hair is an issue.”
Hair discrimination is still happening all around the country. In 2018 a video of A New Jersey high school student forced to cut his dreadlocks went viral. This year, a student in Texas was told his dreadlocks violated his school’s dress code.
“This bill makes it a protective class and that’s the ultimate goal, just as you have age and you have other forms of protective classes,” said Representative Kim Schofield.
Schofield introduced the bill, which would update the Georgia Fair Employment and Housing Act to help protect against hair discrimination in the workplace and in K-12 schools.
“Across the state, we’re hearing stories of kids that are being held as responsible to cut their dreads or their locs or twists or they’re being discriminated against in housing and more importantly in some of the workplace.”
