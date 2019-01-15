ATLANTA, GA (CBS46) "We have a new governor. Our representative David Ralston said he is going to do everything he can to make sure we are unified in the things we do," said Democratic Rep. Pam Dickerson.
Tuesday marked the second day of business for both the House of Representatives and the Senate. CBS46 reporter Vince Sims had the opportunity to speak with some of the lawmakers about the issues they'll be addressing this session.
"I do have a bill for the film industry which I would like to pass which would give Georgia veterans, a tax break," said Dickerson. "At least the companies getting a tax break for hiring Georgia veterans which I think is most important."
Senator Sheik Rahman, District 5, says transportation is his top priority.
"Transportation is also a big issue in Gwinnett. That's another thing I'm going to work on and maybe get expansion. That was a number one issue."
Rahman is making history as he become the first Muslim senator in the state of Georgia. He also an immigrant who came here from Bangladesh in 1981.
And for lobbyist Michael Harris marijuana will take precedence on his list of tasks.
"Marijuana has THC in it. The industrial hemp has almost none of it, 0.03 or less," said Michael, who lobbies for industrial hemp. "So, that's what makes it industrial hemp. But you can do so much with it. It's an agricultural good. It's a rubber, you can make rubber goods, bio-degradable plastics."
