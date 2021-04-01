If you’ve ever been concerned about porch package thieves, lawmakers passed a measure to tighten penalties against porch pirates.
If HB 290 is signed into law, package thieves could face a possible felony and one to five years in prison at the discretion of the judge.
Relief for new parents could be on the horizon. State employees and public school teachers are set to get three weeks of paid parental leave following the birth of a child, adoption, or fostering, in a bill heading to the Governor Brian Kemp’s desk.
As the session neared a close, the fallout over Georgia's controversial voting law continued to build.
“We try to conduct good public policy then we get that sort of action by a company that ought to know better,” said House Speaker David Ralston, R-Blue Ridge responding to Delta’s Air Lines CEO calling the law unacceptable and stating it makes it harder for Black residents to vote.
Late into the night Wednesday House GOP lawmakers added in a measure to end a fuel tax break that helps Delta and other airlines in Georgia.
“They like our public policy when we are doing things that benefit them they reap the reward of that benefit and then turn around and do this so all of you know,” Ralston said. “You don’t feed a dog that bites your hand, so got to keep that in mind sometimes,” Ralston went on.
The Senate ultimately rejected the bill, so the fuel tax break will remain in place.
Another hot-button issue: gun licensing legislation did not make it to a vote.
“We really simply just ran out of time, and I had not had an opportunity to review all the provisions in that bill,” Ralston stated, adding that he has a heightened sensitivity to gun legislation so close to the mass shootings at Asian massage parlors.
A bill that’s had bipartisan support: repealing Georgia’s citizens arrest statute passed Wednesday with an amendment to allow business owners to detain shoplifters while calling police.
“Force cannot be used in defending property,” said the bill’s sponsor Rep. Bert Reeves, R-Marietta. “Force is only allowed to be used if you are defending yourself or somebody else against a forcible felony or substantial bodily injury death,” he explained to the House.
Up in the air all session, online sports betting did not come up before the final bell.
“We will come back and look at it another day,” Ralston stated.
There's brighter news for college athletes, who could be paid in the future for the use of their names, images, or likeness in another sports bill that heads to Gov. Kemp's desk.
For families with a loved one in the hospital, Rep. Ed Setzler passed a bill out of the House allowing designated loved ones to visit them in the hospital or nursing home during the pandemic. Most facilities have banned visitors and family because of the coronavirus. The bill stalled in the State Senate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.