ATLANTA (CBS46) -- The first day of the 2022 legislative session reconvened with Georgia lawmakers draped in red and black attire. Showing up for an abbreviated schedule, the House adjourned after 30 minutes so the leaders could go cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs in the National Championship Game.
The State Senate also held a 30-minute opening session, moving agenda items back to the committees to adjourn early. The lawmakers in both chambers canceled the legislative session Tuesday, in hopes that they’ll be celebrating a championship with for the University of Georgia. Legislators will reconvene Wednesday for the second day of the 2022 legislative session.
Some items made it to the agendas, despite the football mania. The Buckhead Cityhood movement was a topic that will soon be discussed.
“I think the speaker, we disagree on policy in a lot of respects, but I think he is right on this issue as it relates to Buckhead,” said House Minority Leader, Rep. James Beverly. “I suspect he's going to be the grown up in the room that slows this down. It will be bad; it will be a bad precedent for Georgia.”
The issue has lawmakers inside and outside of metro Atlanta split.
“I think you'll see constitutional carry a little faster than you will Buckhead City,” said Senate Majority Leader Sen. Mike Dugan.
Cheering to the UGA rally song, Georgia House of Representatives adjourn early so that lawmakers can attend the national championship game. The Senate convenes at 10am. pic.twitter.com/YoDRVtjJ1e— Hayley Mason (@HayleyMasonTV) January 10, 2022
Senator Dugan pointed out the governor’s push to pass constitutional carry is top of mind for many Republican lawmakers.
“Constitutional carry has been worked heavily during the off-session,” Dugan said. “When everybody's going, ‘it's going to be a massive change,’ it's really not. It's a tweak to how we have second amendment rights in Georgia now. I would caution people before they start going way off the deep end about what these bills do and don't do, let's just wait until we let it go into the process,” Dugan explained.
“It's time,” said Rep. Emory Dunahoo, who says his constituents have been asking a constitutional carry bill. “This gives the right for you to take care of the evil before the evil comes.”
House Democrats calling the push nonsensical.
“Constitutional carry in this day and age doesn't make any sense whatsoever and we will certainly fight it,” said House Minority Leader Rep. James Beverly.
The lawmakers are launching the session as campaign season picks up during a big election year, on freshly redrawn district maps. Lawsuits are mounting against the new districts maps based in claims that they dilute minority districts to lean conservative. Dugan says the maps were drawn legally and he’s confident they will stand.
“I could've done anything that the left wanted and I would've been sued for something else,” Dugan told CBS46 adding he wants “doing what’s right” to prevail this session. “I want to focus on, instead of the gamesmanship of it, actually doing what's right.”
The second official day of the 2022 legislative will convene Wednesday morning.
