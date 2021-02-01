U.S. Democrat lawmakers are making a strong push to remove controversial Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene from power.
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) filed a resolution Monday to remove Taylor Greene from her committee assignments, both on the House Education and Labor and the House budget committees.
“Based on her actions and statements and her belligerent refusal disavow them, she should not be permitted to participate in the important work on these two influential committees,” Wasserman Schultz said in a virtual press conference with Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut) and Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Florida).
The call for Greene’s removal comes after video surfaced of Taylor Greene harassing a group of students who survived the school shooting. Greene has referred to the Parkland shooting and other mass shootings a hoax.
Fred Guttenberg whose daughter was killed in the Parkland Florida school joined the lawmakers on the call asking that Taylor Greene be censured and expelled.
“Not only has she lied about what happened to my daughter and the kids that were at sandy hook, she is continuing the lies and she is fundraising on the lies,” Guttenberg stated.
Former teacher U.S. Rep. Jahana Hayes (D-Connecticut) said, “Marjorie Taylor Greene has forfeited the right to participate in any fruitful discussions,” as she shared her disdain for the lawmaker from Rome being on the Education and Labor Committee.
The group called on Rep. Kevin McCarthy to respond to their demands to have Taylor Greene removed within 72 hours.
“We collectively as a body, I hope in a bipartisan way, need to take action to severely limit the reach and impact that Marjorie Taylor Greene can have,” Wasserman Schultz said.
Taylor Greene’s spokesperson told CSB46’s Hayley Mason she was traveling to Washington, D.C. Monday morning and could not interview but sent a statement from saying in part, “Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans. They are coming after me because, like President Trump, I will always defend America First values…They want to take me out because I represent the people. And they absolutely hate it.“
The newly-elected representative from Rome doubled down on conspiracy theories and refused to apologize through Monday morning.
“We can’t stop her from speaking,” said Wasserman Schultz. “We can’t stop her from voting on the floor of the House of Representatives unless we expel her. What we can do is essentially render her nearly powerless and that is what the intent of this resolution is, and I hope Republicans join us in that effort.”
