Thursday, a Senate Judiciary subcommittee hear new jaw-dropping allegations of alleged election fraud in Georgia.
The supposed video tape evidence alleges proof of ballots being counted without oversight. A subcommittee comprised of both republicans and democrats is held a hearing at the State Capitol for perhaps the biggest bombshell presented to lawmakers from inside State Farm Arena.
For the first time, the president's legal team led by Rudy Giuliani presented the surveillance video from the state's larges voting center, which allegedly shows people taking out at least four boxes of ballots from underneath a table and then counting them after hours with no election supervisors present.
Attorney Jacki Pick said, "The same person that stayed behind, the person that cleared the place out under the pretense that we are going to stop counting is the person who put the table there at 8:22 in the morning. I saw four suitcases come out from underneath the table."
It is believed that each box consisted of about 6,000 ballots. If accurate, that would amount to about 24,000 potential votes. However, at least one state lawmaker questioned the validity of the video.
A lawmaker asked, "The question is since this has been debunked repeatedly what evidence can you give to us that counters what our elections officials have presented us with only an hour ago?"
Attorney Pick responded, "You just saw it, your officials need to watch the video."
Giuliani and his team also introduced witnesses to verify additional fraud. Each witness claimed to have signed sworn affidavits.
Sot-rudy giulinani\president trump's attorney: "All together you had 231,188 ballots together with no return record at all and you were able 134,000 of those, but you kept 96,600 votes where there was no return record for them. What would that suggest? Phantom votes. There's no return record, yet it's counted," said Trump's Attorney Rudy Giuliani.
Fulton County Elections Office issued the following statement regarding the fraud allegations:
Elections are among the most important services delivered by counties across Georgia. Fulton County is home to 10% of Georgia voters. We take the responsibility of protecting the vote seriously and have invested every possible resource into ensuring a free, fair and transparent election in compliance with all applicable laws.
To date we are aware of no credible reports of voter fraud or wrongdoing in Fulton County. Any credible report of such activity will be investigated and addressed as provided by Georgia law.
