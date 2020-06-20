ATLANTA (CBS46)—Cigarette smokers in Georgia could be in for a price shock if Georgia lawmakers have it their way.
On Friday, Representatives Debbie Buckner, Ron Stephens, Bob Trammell, Angelika Kausche, and Teri Anulewicz introduced House Bill 1229, which increases the excise taxes on tobacco and e-cigarettes and other vaping product.
The proposal, if passed, will increase the cigarette tax to $1.87 per pack.
According to the Georgia Department of revenue, Georgia’s current tax for a pack of 20 cigarettes is $0.37.
Other tobacco products, including e- cigarettes would be taxed at 39% of the wholesale price, according to the proposal.
On Friday, the Georgia Senate passed a budget with an 11% cut across the board to the state budget, however, that plan still needs to pass the full House and be signed by Governor Kemp.
A press release from Georgia’s House Democratic Caucus noted Georgia has the 49th lowest cigarette tax in the country.
“There is no excise tax on vaping products. By taxing these products, we can introduce a new stream of revenue that our state can use instead of further slashing the state budget”, the press release noted.
“We were delighted to see the Senate take up this cigarette tax. SR 435 would take the cigarette tax from 37 cents to $1.79. We think it is the right thing to do and we look forward to working with our colleagues to getting this measure adopted,” said Representative Debbie Buckner, Junction City.
