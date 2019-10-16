ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Your state lawmakers are thinking of taking a gamble on more gambling in Georgia. Horses, casinos, and sports betting!
Currently there is only one way to legally gamble in the state and it's with a lottery ticket, but a host of casino operators, horse racers, and a lobbyist to support them are pushing Georgia lawmakers in a study committee to learn more about the money expanding gambling could bring to the state.
One problem with this bet is that it seems younger people are less interested in gambling than older Georgians.
"No, I'm not a gambler," and "no I don't care much for it," are the answers about expanding gambling we heard from young people in a smoky hookah bar in midtown Atlanta.
A national study says millennials are only half as interested in gambling as older people. National casino operators say the average age of their gamblers are 55-years-old or more.
The Creek Indian casinos in Alabama told house members their resorts in Wetumpka, Montgomery and Atmore are successful in part by combining casinos with golf, swimming and other activities.
An Alabama sheriff told lawmakers crime in his county with a casino is low, tax benefits high. Many of the dozen or so lawmakers seemed very interested in the tax benefits expanded gambling could bring to Georgia, particularly in less developed parts of the state. But the economic development chair of the House Appropriations committee Penny Houston is not convinced.
She's pretty clear her own voters in middle Georgia won't go along.
“My voters? I represent 2 dry counties. You can't even buy liquor in the counties I represent.”
In the three decades since voters said yes to the lottery funding public education it has rewarded Georgians with over 20 Billion dollars in education money.
Adding more gambling in Georgia takes more than just building a casino. It's almost like approving a new amendment to the U.S. Constitution, both the state house and the state senate have to approve it with a two-thirds vote, then voters have to say 'yet.'
