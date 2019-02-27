Atlanta, GA (CBS46) An attempted takeover of the world's busiest airport as some Georgia lawmakers are pushing a deal for the state to run Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
The city has been been operating the airport for the past century, helping it grow into what it is today.
City leaders say it's operating just fine under their control but some state lawmakers disagree.
They think the airport would operate more fairly under a state board that would be called the Georgia major airport authority.
At a hearing late Tuesday, the sponsor of the bill, state senator Burt Jones of Butts County, told members of a senate committee the airport needs outside oversight, especially given the ongoing federal corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall and lawsuits over the years accusing the city of steering airport contracts.
The airport's new general manager John Selden testified that under his leadership and the leadership of Atlanta's new mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, transparency is key when it comes to procurement.
He says a state takeover is a bad idea.
"It will cause destruction to our financial positions and people willing to invest in the airport, and it will also affect our employees and our business partners,” said Selden.
Still, the committee voted five to four to move the bill forward.
CBS46 will keep track of the bill's progress.
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms is calling the bill an "attempted theft of the airport from the people of Atlanta."
We’ll keep you posted.
